The Edgy '90s Beer That Quietly Disappeared From Shelves

Miller Brewing Company has been one of America's leading beer brands for decades. If you frequent your local dive bar or enjoy a crisp, affordable brew, chances are you've cracked open one of the company's drinks in your lifetime. However, younger generations may be unaware that the company once produced Red Dog, a popular mid-'90s beer that eventually disappeared.

During an era when consumers began to gravitate towards ostentatious craft beverages, Miller became one of the major brands to capitalize on the trend. Specifically, the beverage giant released Red Dog through its Plank Road Brewery division in 1994. The drink was arguably ideal for those who desired a more adventurous type of beer with a bolder flavor than ubiquitous American lagers. Richard Lalley, who was Miller's product development director at the time, revealed to The Chicago Tribune that Red Dog was a German-inspired brew that combined ale and lager. Smooth and somewhat sweet, it had a different flavor profile and higher ABV than typical American beers (5.5% instead of 5%).

According to research published in Chain Drug Review (via Gale), just six months after Miller released Red Dog, it had sold 1 million barrels. This marked one of the most successful debuts the company had ever seen up to that point. This hot start even inspired Anheuser-Busch to develop its own version of a specialty beer. According to the book "Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out," the latter company tried to throw consumers off and draw attention away from Miller's product by giving the competing beverage a similar name: Red Wolf.