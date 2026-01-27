The Ridiculous Amount Of Nuggets McDonald's Sells Every Year

Modern fast-food lovers would be hard-pressed to imagine a world without McNuggets, but according to McDonalds itself, the signature handheld product almost never happened. The company states: "McDonald's Chicken McNuggets were a happy accident — the result of a fleeting conversation in the hallways of McDonald's headquarters." In that conversation, the former chairman suggested to the executive chef — who had been developing an onion nugget at the time — to swap out the onion in the center for chicken.

When Chicken McNuggets arrived on the scene in 1983, they were available in three serving sizes with four dipping sauces to choose from. The next year, they spread to Canada, Japan, France, and Germany, and its international fanbase took root. McDonald's claims there have been few updates to the recipe through the decades, such as switching to all white meat in 2003 and removing artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors in 2016.

Reddit users at r/McDonalds frequently bring up their loyalty to McNuggets, as well as their nostalgia for years past when deals could be scored like the 20-piece McNuggets for $5. In another thread at r/confessions, a user claiming to be a former McDonald's employee said they would frequently add extra chicken nuggets into customers' orders (up to 5 bonus nuggets for a 20-piece). Responders praised the poster with one user saying, "You are living proof that there is good in this world."