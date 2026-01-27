This Quirky Vintage Sandwich From The 1900s Is A Must-Try For Popcorn Lovers
Move over, movie theaters. Popcorn — long heralded as the go-to cinema accompaniment and an easy microwaveable snack – exceeds even its most beloved and common associations. In actuality, the corn-based snack lends itself to more than a jumbo bucket drenched in butter, adding both taste and texture to a multitude of foods. Among popcorn's most unique culinary roles? Consider a relatively forgotten and unusual sandwich from years prior, which pairs popcorn with sardines for a one-of-a-kind flavor profile.
The fittingly-named "popcorn sandwich" originated in the early 1900s and hinges on the two ingredients indicated by its name. Specifically, both popcorn and toasted bread anchor this open-faced sandwich, which also adds sardines to the mix. In addition to this trio of main ingredients, the sandwich boosts flavor with a powerful and effective combination of salt, cayenne pepper, ketchup, parmesan cheese, and Worcestershire sauce.
This combination of flavors surpasses even the most creative of popcorn variations, moving beyond the likes of gourmet caramel popcorn or cheesy kernels. As for what, exactly, this popcorn addition offers to this 20th-century sandwich? In theory, you can think of the movie theater mainstay as you would potato chips in your favorite picnic sandwich. Meaning, popcorn should add a refreshing crunch, rounding off the sandwich's texture... though it may not succeed in this eponymous sandwich.
The one-of-a-kind popcorn sandwich originated in 1909
Popcorn may seem like a single-use snack with a straightforward function, but its possibilities are actually endless — especially within the realm of sandwiches. As evidenced by the popcorn sandwich of 1909 — which appeared in the year's The Up-to-Date Sandwich Book by Eva Greene Fuller — popcorn enhances an otherwise simple sardine meal, though the flavors may not be for everyone.
In fact, One TikToker recreated this famous sandwich in a popular video via their account called "Sandwiches of History", following the steps to assemble this strange but historic dish. Once tasting the result, however, the creator declared: "I have no idea why this sandwich exists... It's like some really terribly done tuna melt." They noted that the popcorn should add a crunch of texture but fails to do so, falling short of its ultimate potential.
@sandwichesofhistory
The Popcorn Sandwich (it's not even a sandwich!) #fyp #sandwichesofhistory #sandwichtok
While the flavors of this particular popcorn sandwich may not be appetizing to everyone, don't dismiss popcorn-based sandwiches quite yet. Rather, the snack remains versatile and open-ended, so you can consider layering popcorn inside your next pear and brie sandwich, pairing the snack with chicken for all the more texture, or sprinkling popcorn between two slices of peanut butter toast. After all, popcorn has been around for thousands of years, so why not find a thousand ways to maximize its potential?