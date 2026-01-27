This Quirky Vintage Sandwich From The 1900s Is A Must-Try For Popcorn Lovers

Move over, movie theaters. Popcorn — long heralded as the go-to cinema accompaniment and an easy microwaveable snack – exceeds even its most beloved and common associations. In actuality, the corn-based snack lends itself to more than a jumbo bucket drenched in butter, adding both taste and texture to a multitude of foods. Among popcorn's most unique culinary roles? Consider a relatively forgotten and unusual sandwich from years prior, which pairs popcorn with sardines for a one-of-a-kind flavor profile.

The fittingly-named "popcorn sandwich" originated in the early 1900s and hinges on the two ingredients indicated by its name. Specifically, both popcorn and toasted bread anchor this open-faced sandwich, which also adds sardines to the mix. In addition to this trio of main ingredients, the sandwich boosts flavor with a powerful and effective combination of salt, cayenne pepper, ketchup, parmesan cheese, and Worcestershire sauce.

This combination of flavors surpasses even the most creative of popcorn variations, moving beyond the likes of gourmet caramel popcorn or cheesy kernels. As for what, exactly, this popcorn addition offers to this 20th-century sandwich? In theory, you can think of the movie theater mainstay as you would potato chips in your favorite picnic sandwich. Meaning, popcorn should add a refreshing crunch, rounding off the sandwich's texture... though it may not succeed in this eponymous sandwich.