Forget Cooking Oil — Season Your Cast Iron With This Instead

Cast iron cookware is as versatile as cookware can be. When treated and used properly, this hardy kitchen stalwart can fry, sear, bake, saute, or even gently cook a fluffy frittata. To unlock its culinary potential, however, you first need to properly season your cast-iron skillet. This essential step helps form a protective layer over the iron, keeping it free from rust while ensuring food doesn't stick to the pan. While you may have used one of any number of high smoke point oils for the task, seasoning cookware seems to be just one more avenue where beef tallow is making a comeback. Even if you're not convinced about its skincare properties, its ability to upkeep cast iron cookware has been well known since the days of yore. Along with clarified butter, which also works well for seasoning, beef tallow can subtly elevate the flavor of your food, giving it an edge over other vegetable and seed oils that are otherwise used for seasoning.

Charlie McKenna, chef and founder of Lillie's Q, gave Mashed exclusive insights seasoning cast iron to get the best out of your cookware. McKenna's company specializes in regional Southern barbecues, rubs, and more, offering sit-down experiences at its restaurants and off-the-shelf food products. "I really love to use clarified butter or beef tallow, as they are natural products that have a high smoke point," McKenna explains. "Because you season cast iron at very high temps, it's nice to not have the seasoning product burn off too early in the process," says McKenna. Both beef tallow and clarified butter have similar smoke points of over 400 degrees Fahrenheit.