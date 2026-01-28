The "00" designation of flour refers to how finely it is ground. In Italy, this type of wheat flour is the chosen variety for pizza dough and pasta. The high-protein and low-gluten content of 00 flour allows it to hold up to the kneading necessary to form the dough (much like bread dough), but because it is made from soft durum wheat, it keeps the dough tender and not rubbery.

The truth about San Marzano tomatoes is that they're the preferred tomato for making Neapolitan pizzas. They are generally fleshier and sweeter than other varieties (thanks to their low acidity), while containing fewer seeds. It may be difficult to get your hands on fresh, DOP-certified San Marzano tomatoes at home, but it's easy to order canned peeled San Marzano tomatoes, ensuring the flavor of Italy is properly represented on your pizza.

The last important piece of the Neapolitan pizza trifecta is the correct cheese. Mozzarella is the most famous example, though AVPN also mentions ricotta and "grated hard cheese" in its international regulations. An authentic Margherita pizza calls for mozzarella from the milk of water buffalo. One of the untold truths of mozzarella cheese is how many different kinds there are. If you look at the mozzarella labels at your local grocery store, you'll see that most are made from cow's milk. According to Wisconsin Cheese, "Water buffalo milk has twice the fat (about 21%) of cow's milk, but less than half the cholesterol." Mozzarella di Bufala Campana DOP (buffalo mozzarella) is springy and elastic in texture with a mild yet rich taste. Its subtle complexity is a perfect complement to Neapolitan pizza's bright tomato sauce and exquisite crust.