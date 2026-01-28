You Can Order A Single Starbucks Drink With Up To 70g Of Protein. Here's How

The demand for protein-packed everything hasn't slowed down since it started dominating social media in recent years, and brands have been cashing in by coming up with all sorts of high-protein offerings. If you're looking to up your own intake, you may be interested to know that you can get a drink at Starbucks that has even more protein than a Premier shake, ounce for ounce, getting you anywhere from 66 to 72 grams of protein in a single serving. To start with, order a venti Iced Protein Matcha, which contains a whopping 51 grams of protein. Then, add some protein cold foam, which gives you an extra 15 grams per grande-sized serving.

Starbucks reportedly uses the same amount of foam for venti drinks, but sometimes, baristas put a little more or less depending on how much space is left in your cup. If you ask your barista for more foam, there's a chance they'll give you a venti-proportionate amount, which would clock in at roughly 20 to 22.5 grams of protein. You can also try asking them for less ice so that there's more room for the foam, too.

And, if matcha isn't your thing — there are a few things you should know before drinking matcha from Starbucks, anyway — you can always opt for one of their coffee-based protein drinks instead. You'll have to make a small compromise, however, since both the Iced Vanilla and Iced Caramel Protein Lattes contain 10 fewer grams of protein. The drink's base makes a huge difference; 100 grams of coffee contains about 0.12 grams of protein, whereas the same amount of matcha will get you 17.3 grams of protein.