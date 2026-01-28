You Can Order A Single Starbucks Drink With Up To 70g Of Protein. Here's How
The demand for protein-packed everything hasn't slowed down since it started dominating social media in recent years, and brands have been cashing in by coming up with all sorts of high-protein offerings. If you're looking to up your own intake, you may be interested to know that you can get a drink at Starbucks that has even more protein than a Premier shake, ounce for ounce, getting you anywhere from 66 to 72 grams of protein in a single serving. To start with, order a venti Iced Protein Matcha, which contains a whopping 51 grams of protein. Then, add some protein cold foam, which gives you an extra 15 grams per grande-sized serving.
Starbucks reportedly uses the same amount of foam for venti drinks, but sometimes, baristas put a little more or less depending on how much space is left in your cup. If you ask your barista for more foam, there's a chance they'll give you a venti-proportionate amount, which would clock in at roughly 20 to 22.5 grams of protein. You can also try asking them for less ice so that there's more room for the foam, too.
And, if matcha isn't your thing — there are a few things you should know before drinking matcha from Starbucks, anyway — you can always opt for one of their coffee-based protein drinks instead. You'll have to make a small compromise, however, since both the Iced Vanilla and Iced Caramel Protein Lattes contain 10 fewer grams of protein. The drink's base makes a huge difference; 100 grams of coffee contains about 0.12 grams of protein, whereas the same amount of matcha will get you 17.3 grams of protein.
Why is there so much protein in this particular drink?
Starbucks' high protein drinks and protein cold foam use the brand's new protein-boosted milk, which was introduced in late 2025. The milk is made with 2% milk and whey protein isolate, allowing baristas to add anywhere between 15 to 36 grams of extra protein per grande serving, depending on the drink. Of course, some beverages use more milk than others — milk proportion is a defining difference between lattes and cappuccinos, for example — and will have more protein as a result. Since it's a standalone ingredient, you can actually customize any dairy-using Starbucks drink with the protein-boosted milk too.
That means your venti Mocha Frappuccino, which normally contains only 7 grams of protein, can be turned into a serviceable post-workout recovery drink by swapping out the usual whole milk for the whey milk. Adding some Caramel Brulee protein cold foam will give you 15 grams more, while also making the drink a lot more indulgent. Unfortunately, this also means that anyone who's dairy-free won't be able to get the same protein boost.
It's not just because of the milk, either, as whey protein isolate itself is actually a byproduct of cheesemaking, which means it's also derived from dairy. You may want to think twice before drinking whey protein shakes and other beverages due to the risk of digestive issues. However, if everything's clear and your gut has no problem with whey protein-boosted milk, the Iced Protein Matcha is definitely a tasty way to maximize your macros.