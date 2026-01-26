The One Thing Kevin Costner Needs Before He Can Start His Day
Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but don't discount the most important beverages. While eggs, bacon, and toast may jumpstart many a person's ideal day, "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner singles out one particular beverage as a crucial step in his go-to morning routine. Costner's must-have morning mainstay? A cup of coffee, which starts his day with both a burst of caffeine and some much-needed quiet time.
In an interview with Eating Well, Costner gushed about the importance of sipping coffee, not because of its taste but because of what it signifies. "I'll just have one cup," he said in the interview. "It's really my private time in the morning before the kids are moving around. It's where I do my best thinking."
Indeed, coffee serves as both a drink and a ritual, creating a grounding moment before the day's activities commence. To enhance his calming morning ritual, Costner occasionally adds another ingredient to his coffee, boosting his mug with a dollop of something creamy — and no, it's not half and half.
Actor Kevin Costner kicks off every morning with a steaming cup of coffee -- with the occasional dollop of whipped cream
Don't expect Kevin Costner to take his coffee black. Per Eating Well, Costner occasionally adds a generous dollop of whipped cream to his beloved morning beverage, complementing the drink's rich, aromatic flavor with something a little sweet and a lot creamy. "Sometimes I'll put whipped cream on top like a fifth grader," he admits in the interview, before singling out his love for mochas.
Costner's coffee habit was found later in life. In a 2025 interview with People magazine, Costner confessed that he only came to enjoy and savor coffee within the last 15 years. Since then, however, his love for coffee has gone strong. "It really has become a little bit addictive," he said, according to People. "I don't have an addictive personality, I don't think, but that really starts my day."
That sounds like something the vast majority of Americans can agree with.Who knew? Stars, they're just like us.