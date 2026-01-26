The One Thing Kevin Costner Needs Before He Can Start His Day

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but don't discount the most important beverages. While eggs, bacon, and toast may jumpstart many a person's ideal day, "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner singles out one particular beverage as a crucial step in his go-to morning routine. Costner's must-have morning mainstay? A cup of coffee, which starts his day with both a burst of caffeine and some much-needed quiet time.

In an interview with Eating Well, Costner gushed about the importance of sipping coffee, not because of its taste but because of what it signifies. "I'll just have one cup," he said in the interview. "It's really my private time in the morning before the kids are moving around. It's where I do my best thinking."

Indeed, coffee serves as both a drink and a ritual, creating a grounding moment before the day's activities commence. To enhance his calming morning ritual, Costner occasionally adds another ingredient to his coffee, boosting his mug with a dollop of something creamy — and no, it's not half and half.