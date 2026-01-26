What Happened To Freestyle Snacks After Its Shark Tank Deal?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Season 17, Episode 5 of "Shark Tank," which aired in the fall of 2025, saw Nikki Seaman pitching Freestyle Snacks, liquid-free olive and pickle pouches for on-the-go snacking. Seaman's idea was conceptualized during COVID-19 quarantine when olive bars (self-serve displays found in some supermarket delis) were shut down, and she was forced to turn to jarred and canned olives, which she found less flavorful, inconvenient, and messy.

Viewers may remember this episode, titled "History is Made: The Return of Allison Ellsworth," since it featured former "Shark Tank" contestant and Poppi founder Allison Ellsworth returning as a guest Shark. The only other time a "Shark Tank" contestant returned to the show as a Shark was Ring Doorbell founder Jamie Siminoff in 2018. Ellsworth pitched the prebiotic soda, then Mother Beverage, in Season 10 of "Shark Tank" and has since sold her company to PepsiCo for $2 billion.

Prior to starting Freestyle Snacks, Seaman gained experience in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sector as the manager of special projects for Whisps Baked Cheese snacks and senior associate consultant for Bain & Company. In January 2022, after gathering feedback from olive shoppers in grocery store aisles, the University of Pennsylvania alum created the jar-less, easy-to-eat, marinated olives, initially with three flavors: kalamata olive with extra virgin olive oil, green olive lemon garlic, and green olive hot and spicy. Seeking help from the Sharks to expand her steadily growing business, Seaman ultimately walked away with a deal after receiving an offer from just one Shark.