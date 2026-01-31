This Extravagant Salad On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Stunned Guy Fieri

Say what you will about Guy Fieri, he has become a major figure among celebrity chefs and in the American foodie zeitgeist. When you're making a dining show for two decades, you must know a thing or two about good food. Sure, there are some cringe-worthy moments on "Diner's Drive-Ins, and Dives," and Fieri certainly wasn't democratically elected as the Mayor of Flavortown, but he should be lauded for highlighting downhome establishments that would not otherwise appear on his viewers' dining radar. "Diner's Drive-Ins, and Dives" is probably mostly known for over-the-top flavor bombs and greasy fried foods, so it may come as a bit of a surprise to see Fieri highlight a salad on the show. But the Pittsburgh steak salad from Metro Diner in Jacksonville, FL is decidedly over-the-top and DDD worthy, for sure.

"This thing is ridiculous," Fieri says about the salad on the Metro Diner segment from the episode (which can be viewed on YouTube). "Calling this a salad is like calling my diesel four-wheel-drive, lifted, four-door crew cab, yellow monster truck a commuter car." While nowhere near one of the craziest foods Guy Fieri has eaten, it could undoubtedly be called extravagant. The salad comes covered in fries, blue cheese, and steak, and it appears to take Fieri's breath away as he samples it. But is it worth trying, and can you even get it these days?