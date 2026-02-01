The Movie Theater Candy You Should Always Freeze Before Enjoying (Hint: It's Not Junior Mints!)

Taking the box teaser invitation a step further, the Cookie Dough Bites TikTok account compiles and shares videos of users trying the candy frozen. One user commented that the frozen cookie dough bites taste like ice cream. Another user posted herself eating the frozen candy from a bag with a sound-over featuring Kim Kardashian's voice calling it iconic. Cookie Dough Bites even posted its own viral meme with accompanying text that read, "me after trying Cookie Dough Bites FROZEN for the first time at the movie theater."

Over on Reddit, one user at r/snacking posted about Cookie Dough Bites with photos and text that read, "I'm trying them frozen ... It gives them a cold and chewier consistency as to be expected, which is nice." In a separate thread on r/candy, when users were asked for their take on Cookie Dough Bites, reviews were mixed, with some saying the candy might be overrated. However, several agreed they are an iconic movie-going snack, with one user saying that they "taste great when frozen."

Though many copycat homemade edible cookie dough recipes exist, nostalgic movie fans and candy lovers swear nothing beats the Taste of Nature candy. So, whether you're in search of a quick dessert requiring minimal baking skills or an easy way to enhance your snack options during an at-home movie night, evidence points to frozen Cookie Dough Bites as the way to go.