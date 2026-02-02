In The Heart Of Wine Country, Anthony Bourdain Once Called This The Best Restaurant In The World, Period

It is no secret that Anthony Bourdain was a cherished documentarian who changed the way people write about food. The blunt but eloquent celebrity chef illuminated how great meals foster human connection. So when Bourdain claimed that The French Laundry is "the best restaurant in the world, period," it was easy to believe him.

The French Laundry opened its doors in Napa Valley (widely known as wine country) to the public in 1978. Chef Thomas Keller owns the three-star Michelin Restaurant and has managed to shine as the face of the place. Labeled a "culinary genius" by Carmel Magazine, Keller also received high praise from Bourdain for his innovative takes on food. The famed food critic got to experience that creativity firsthand while visiting The French Laundry.

The famed California establishment has become one of the least accessible restaurants on Earth due to steep prices and high demand. Bourdain secured a reservation for a 2002 episode of his show "A Cooks Tour" and compared his excitement to that of a "16-year-old girl on her way to a first date." He and three acclaimed industry professionals (including Bourdain's good friend Eric Ripert) arrived at The French Laundry wearing blazers on their bodies and smiles on their faces. The foursome couldn't possibly predict what the night had in store for them. Each person was treated to a different tasting menu with roughly 20 courses. Among the creations was a Marlboro-infused coffee custard, which was made specifically for Bourdain as a nod to his smoking habit.