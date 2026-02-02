In The Heart Of Wine Country, Anthony Bourdain Once Called This The Best Restaurant In The World, Period
It is no secret that Anthony Bourdain was a cherished documentarian who changed the way people write about food. The blunt but eloquent celebrity chef illuminated how great meals foster human connection. So when Bourdain claimed that The French Laundry is "the best restaurant in the world, period," it was easy to believe him.
The French Laundry opened its doors in Napa Valley (widely known as wine country) to the public in 1978. Chef Thomas Keller owns the three-star Michelin Restaurant and has managed to shine as the face of the place. Labeled a "culinary genius" by Carmel Magazine, Keller also received high praise from Bourdain for his innovative takes on food. The famed food critic got to experience that creativity firsthand while visiting The French Laundry.
The famed California establishment has become one of the least accessible restaurants on Earth due to steep prices and high demand. Bourdain secured a reservation for a 2002 episode of his show "A Cooks Tour" and compared his excitement to that of a "16-year-old girl on her way to a first date." He and three acclaimed industry professionals (including Bourdain's good friend Eric Ripert) arrived at The French Laundry wearing blazers on their bodies and smiles on their faces. The foursome couldn't possibly predict what the night had in store for them. Each person was treated to a different tasting menu with roughly 20 courses. Among the creations was a Marlboro-infused coffee custard, which was made specifically for Bourdain as a nod to his smoking habit.
The French Laundry's Wide Acclaim
Anthony Bourdain expressed that Thomas Keller's food is meant "to evoke memories," and the first course delivered just that: cornets topped with red onion crème fraîche and salmon tartare that resembled an ice cream cone. The rest of the evening consisted of impressive, artistic masterpieces, such as braised scallop belly soup, English pea agnolotti, salmon chops, and roasted red pepper sorbet. In a 2010 interview with Mother Jones, Bourdain still said The French Laundry served "maybe the greatest restaurant meal of [his] life."
Since Bourdain's visit, The French Laundry underwent a significant transformation. Between 2014 and 2017, it had a $10 million renovation inspired by the Louvre Pyramid. Architectural firms Snøhetta and Envelope A+D collaborated with Keller to increase the kitchen's size by 25% and design an intricate, modern courtyard. The modification even included a 15,000-bottle wine cellar, which seems appropriate given the array of top-notch wineries in the area.
Today, The French Laundry remains an extravagant and exclusive experience. Securing a spot in the dining room costs $425 per person, according to the eatery's online reservation system, Tock. The restaurant offers daily tasting menus that might feature such dishes and hen egg custard, white truffle lasagna, or charcoal-grilled wagyu.