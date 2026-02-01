Why Anthony Bourdain Suggested Avoiding Menu Items With Cute, Punny Names

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain was a culinary icon whose brutally honest advice resonates to this day. Nearly a decade since his passing, Bourdain continues to change how people perceive food with his unique take on the culinary industry. Indeed, his opinion has an effect in unlikely ways. Consider his tip of avoiding menu items with cute, punny names. Put simply, Bourdain felt that a restaurant's reputation and its menu should speak for and sell themselves. Certainly, Bourdain was opinionated and respected for it, providing many suggestions for diners to get the most out of their meals..

The celebrity chef felt that gimmicky and quirky descriptors were a red flag for the food's quality. For example, Bourdain told First We Feast, an item with a name like "the bro-tastic burger" is a definite "warning sign." This makes sense. Giving a menu item a cutesy name (such as a certain pancake-based franchise's rooty tooty item or fancy terms like dragon-glazed anything) may be meant to entice patrons, but it could simply confuse them or worse, wind up being embarrassing to order. For Bourdain, this lined up with his dislike of food trends like pumpkin spice and the shady Kobe beef craze. In 2016, he went on record with the Today Show about pumpkin spice, wondering, "Who eats this stuff?" He also expressed his disdain for Kobe sliders, a trend that Bourdain couldn't wait to fade away. He believed it gave into the industry's "bro" culture by being more about the price and flex of ordering it than the quality of the meat.