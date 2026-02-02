Where Those Costco Lobster Tails Are Sourced From

If you love both Costco and a good lobster tail soaked in butter, you probably already know that the big-box giant sells these seafood staples. Hungry customers can use them for broiled lobster tails or even pair them with chardonnay (one of the best drinks to serve with lobster tails). But have you ever wondered from where Costco sources their lobster?

A 12-count box of Costco's lobster tails isn't cheap. It will run you around $250, so discerning customers will be looking for high-quality products. And according to Costco, its wild lobster is caught in the Atlantic Ocean off the coasts of Maine and Canada. Additionally, the chain states that its lobsters are sourced using sustainable methods and humane traps. The tails are also sold on Costco's website, so they can be shipped to customers during any season. They arrive frozen for optimal use and shelf life.

Some customers have also found that Costco sells warm-water lobster tails in stores. Still wild-caught, these lobsters are from the much warmer waters of the Caribbean. The warm-water tails are, specifically, a product of Honduras.