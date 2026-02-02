Where Those Costco Lobster Tails Are Sourced From
If you love both Costco and a good lobster tail soaked in butter, you probably already know that the big-box giant sells these seafood staples. Hungry customers can use them for broiled lobster tails or even pair them with chardonnay (one of the best drinks to serve with lobster tails). But have you ever wondered from where Costco sources their lobster?
A 12-count box of Costco's lobster tails isn't cheap. It will run you around $250, so discerning customers will be looking for high-quality products. And according to Costco, its wild lobster is caught in the Atlantic Ocean off the coasts of Maine and Canada. Additionally, the chain states that its lobsters are sourced using sustainable methods and humane traps. The tails are also sold on Costco's website, so they can be shipped to customers during any season. They arrive frozen for optimal use and shelf life.
Some customers have also found that Costco sells warm-water lobster tails in stores. Still wild-caught, these lobsters are from the much warmer waters of the Caribbean. The warm-water tails are, specifically, a product of Honduras.
Warm versus cold water lobsters
For those who aren't lobster fanatics, the difference between warm-water lobsters and cold-water lobsters might not seem to go beyond location. In reality, the two types of lobsters have very different flavor profiles and uses. Cold-water lobsters, also known as Maine lobsters, are likely what comes to mind when you think of lobster. They have meat in their bodies, tails, and claws. They live off the East Coast from New Jersey to Newfoundland and can grow up to 40 pounds. Maine lobsters have a sweet-tasting meat because of the temperature of the water, which also forces them to grow at a slower pace.
In comparison, warm-water lobsters, also known as rock or spiny lobsters, live in tropical and subtropical environments like the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico. While Maine lobster meat is firm, warm-water lobsters sometimes have mushier meat with milder flavor. Their cold-water relatives have large claws filled with meat, but rock lobsters do not. Most of the meat is in the tail, which tends to be larger.
When it comes to cooking and which kind of lobster tail you should pick up from Costco, cold-water lobsters are best for simple dishes, where the seasonings do not overpower the flavor of the crustacean. Think lobster tails covered in butter or lobster bisque. Conversely, warm-water lobsters lend themselves to seasoning-forward meals like curries and seafood stews.