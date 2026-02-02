Avoid A Messy Burger With This Anthony Bourdain Tomato Tip
A beautifully constructed burger is a sight to behold. But, when you go to take a bite, the craftsmanship can be shattered in an instant if a landslide occurs. The landslide, for those wondering, is when all those incredible toppings — lettuce, tomato, and pickles — start sliding around and falling out the back of the burger. Anthony Bourdain, whose idea of a perfect burger was one from In-N-Out, left us with a few tips to prevent this mess.
Thankfully, Bourdain liked the classic lettuce and tomato toppings, and his recommendation doesn't involve removing them. The tomato slices are the topping with the most moisture and the most potential to start slipping around. In an interview with Splendid Table in 2016, Bourdain explained his solution: "If you're going to do tomato, maybe one slice, but thin, because if it's too big... what you want to avoid is a tectonic slide, when your burger starts shifting around."
When the burger gets too tall, you need to squish it down with your hands as you go to bite into it. That squishing is what leads to ingredients falling out the back — especially slippery items such as tomato slices. Thinner tomato slices that have been sliced correctly help cut down on a burger's height, and ensure there's not a thick layer causing everything else between the buns to move around.
Other tips for maintaining a solid burger structure
One of Anthony Bourdain's biggest burger sins is making one that is difficult to eat. Even if the burger is delicious, you can't really enjoy it if it's splattered all over your shirt. Aside from thin tomatoes, there are a few other ideas for a structurally sound burger, including where you place the tomato (use the lettuce to nestle it more securely). Condiments, such as mustard, mayo, or ketchup, can be used like glue for toppings susceptible to slippage, including the tomato or pickles. Melted cheese also functions well for this purpose.
Another of Bourdain's burger rules is using a traditional burger bun that can handle grease instead of something like brioche or bread slices. Toasting the burger bun is not only tasty, but helps provide a stronger base. An untoasted bun soaks up all the condiments and juices, then gets soggy; when toasted, the bread doesn't absorb as much, giving you a more stable burger overall. Finally, ask yourself if you really need all the toppings you're considering piling on. Do they actually add to the flavor, or set you up for a big mess?