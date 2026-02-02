Avoid A Messy Burger With This Anthony Bourdain Tomato Tip

A beautifully constructed burger is a sight to behold. But, when you go to take a bite, the craftsmanship can be shattered in an instant if a landslide occurs. The landslide, for those wondering, is when all those incredible toppings — lettuce, tomato, and pickles — start sliding around and falling out the back of the burger. Anthony Bourdain, whose idea of a perfect burger was one from In-N-Out, left us with a few tips to prevent this mess.

Thankfully, Bourdain liked the classic lettuce and tomato toppings, and his recommendation doesn't involve removing them. The tomato slices are the topping with the most moisture and the most potential to start slipping around. In an interview with Splendid Table in 2016, Bourdain explained his solution: "If you're going to do tomato, maybe one slice, but thin, because if it's too big... what you want to avoid is a tectonic slide, when your burger starts shifting around."

When the burger gets too tall, you need to squish it down with your hands as you go to bite into it. That squishing is what leads to ingredients falling out the back — especially slippery items such as tomato slices. Thinner tomato slices that have been sliced correctly help cut down on a burger's height, and ensure there's not a thick layer causing everything else between the buns to move around.