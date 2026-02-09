Olive Garden's App Has A Perk For Impatient Diners

Dining out can be hit or miss when you don't have the option to make a reservation. Not knowing how long you'll have to wait for a table could lead to frustration during peak days and times. Luckily, the home of unlimited, soup, salad and breadsticks has an answer for that. Olive Garden boasts an online waitlist that estimates the time it will take to seat you. A version of it became accessible on the chain's website back in 2016. Nowadays, he feature is also conveniently available to Android and iPhone users through the Olive Garden app. While not a reservation system, it could spare people from waiting around for a table. That tip alone could make the dining experience more enjoyable.

One Facebook user shared how the Olive Garden app perk helped their family. They held off on going, and it only took 15 minutes to land a spot once they arrived. After raving about the food, the user also exclaimed, "Make sure you get their app and join the waitlist!"

Of course, you don't have to wait until you're hungry for Olive Garden's delicious breadsticks or the chain's chicken Alfredo to get in a virtual line. Other restaurants offer this kind of perk as well. Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse tout a waitlist on their apps, while LongHorn offers a call-ahead waiting option.