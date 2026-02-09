Olive Garden's App Has A Perk For Impatient Diners
Dining out can be hit or miss when you don't have the option to make a reservation. Not knowing how long you'll have to wait for a table could lead to frustration during peak days and times. Luckily, the home of unlimited, soup, salad and breadsticks has an answer for that. Olive Garden boasts an online waitlist that estimates the time it will take to seat you. A version of it became accessible on the chain's website back in 2016. Nowadays, he feature is also conveniently available to Android and iPhone users through the Olive Garden app. While not a reservation system, it could spare people from waiting around for a table. That tip alone could make the dining experience more enjoyable.
One Facebook user shared how the Olive Garden app perk helped their family. They held off on going, and it only took 15 minutes to land a spot once they arrived. After raving about the food, the user also exclaimed, "Make sure you get their app and join the waitlist!"
Of course, you don't have to wait until you're hungry for Olive Garden's delicious breadsticks or the chain's chicken Alfredo to get in a virtual line. Other restaurants offer this kind of perk as well. Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse tout a waitlist on their apps, while LongHorn offers a call-ahead waiting option.
How the waitlist feature in the app works
The first step is to download and open up the Olive Garden app. From there, click on "Join Waitlist" and search for your desired location. Next, you can select up to six guests (not including yourself) to include in your group. Parties larger than eight people should call the restaurant directly. With the app, you can check the estimated wait in real time. When your table is ready, you'll receive a text message and can see the host to be seated.
One thing to note is that the host will only hold your spot in line for 10 minutes past your estimated arrival time, so being punctual is essential. Also make sure you know where you're supposed to go. One Reddit user claimed that customers sometimes head to the wrong address. And failing to inform staff that you have arrived on time could defeat the purpose of the perk. So if you want to make your next visit to Olive Garden worth the wait, follow these steps properly.