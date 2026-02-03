How To Avoid Accidentally Turning Lasagna Into A Battery (Yes, That's Possible)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lasagna is a classic comfort food, especially when it's homemade. The pasta dish's versatility in ingredients and preparation makes it delicious and popular. However, depending on what it's cooked in, lasagna can actually turn into a food battery. This happens when certain cooking tray materials react with some of the standard recipe's acidic components. Fortunately, this can be avoided by swapping ingredients or simply using a non-reactive pan. Lasagna batteries have been the source of bits in fictional shows like "Big Bang Theory" and "Man on the Inside," but it's not just fiction — it can actually happen in real life. Thankfully, alternative recipes and cooking vessels can avoid this kitchen mishap.

As a brief science lesson, batteries consist of 3 components: a positive cathode, an electrolyte, and a negative anode. Typically, the cathode and anode are made from two different reactive metals, with the electrolyte separating the two while allowing energy to flow between them. In the case of a traditional lasagna, the acidic tomato sauce, as well as table and garlic salt, act as conductors and react with the heat, producing a charge. Where many make a mistake with their lasagna is cooking it in a steel tray and covering it with aluminum foil. As harmless as this might sound, the metals act as a cathode and an anode, and when combined with acid and salt, they create galvanic corrosion that creates the lasagna battery. The energy created could simply burn the food; However, if there are holes in the aluminum foil, this poses a risk as the acid dissolves bits of the foil. While some believe it's safe to eat so long as the affected portions are removed, aluminum ions are microscopic, so it's best to err on the side of caution and toss it.