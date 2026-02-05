The Limited-Time McDonald's Filet‑O‑Fish With A Spiced Twist That Deserves A Comeback

Of all the fast food items with cult followings, the Filet-O-Fish is among the most underrated. It may not have the same hype as the McDonald's Big Mac, but the sandwich of fried Alaskan pollock, American cheese, and tartar sauce has been winning diners over since 1965. While there are roughly 300 million original handhelds sold every year, some fans are still dreaming about the discontinued Old Bay Filet-O-Fish.

It hit stores in the Mid-Atlantic in early 2015. Residents of Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Virginia flocked to one of more than 700 locations to try the sandwich, which came with Old Bay tartar sauce. The menu item was made in collaboration with McCormick & Company, the owners of Old Bay Seasoning, after a Maryland franchisee named Mark Furr thought to riff on the original.

The limited run was a success. "Please make it a nationwide thing!" someone commented on the Baltimore McDonald's X account's announcement of the launch. "This needs to be available at all locations all of the time. I would buy one tomorrow," said another. Others wished the handheld came with a matching side. "I'm all for it, but damn did they miss an opportunity to do Old Bay McDonald's fries," one Redditor wrote. "Why Old Bay only on the Filet-O-Fish? Old Bay Burgers & Old Bay McNuggets too!" suggested an X user.