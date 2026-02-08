Add These 2 Condiments To Little Smokies For The Ultimate '70s-Style Appetizer

The first decision you need to make is if you want to use barbecue or chili sauce for your little smokies. If you want a tangy, smoky flavor, then barbecue sauce might be the best bet. There are so many varieties of barbecue sauce, that you can pick one up that matches the flavors of the rest of your meal. For a little more spice and less sweetness, opt for chili sauce instead.

Regardless, it should take a cup of grape jelly and around a cup-and-a-half of barbecue or chili sauce for every two to three pounds of little smokies. You'll heat the two sauces together until they become one, stir in the sausages so they're evenly coated, then cook them on high for two to three hours. Keep in mind the longer you cook, the more the sauce should reduce and thicken. For those who don't have a Crockpot, cook them on the stovetop over medium heat for about 30 minutes.

Why stop there? Reach into your spice cabinet and use garlic powder, onion powder, or chili flakes for heat to add more flavor to the meatballs. Instead of chili sauce, use sweet chili sauce for an Asian flare. Or step up the heat with some gochujang in combination with the other sauces. You can also use up that chopped garlic or fresh herbs in the fridge on your '70s-style meatballs — and have your dinner guests thank us later.