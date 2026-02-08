Add These 2 Condiments To Little Smokies For The Ultimate '70s-Style Appetizer
Pull out your family's cookbooks and you might discover a slew of Crockpot recipes that have seemingly vanished in recent years. Even with your trendy air fryers and Instantpots, the Crockpot is a solid way to slow cook many foods including appetizers. So why not lean into those old-school recipes with your Crockpot? One effortless way is to grab a pack of little smokies and combine it with two household ingredients just like your family might have done back in the day.
All it takes is some grape jelly and either barbecue or chili sauce to make it happen. As odd as the combination sounds, it's not unheard of. Lots of Crockpot meatball recipes call for the same two ingredients. The grape jelly will give a sweet flavor while also thickening the sauce. Meanwhile, either barbecue or chili sauce will add a touch of savory spice and depth to balance the jelly's flavors. Because both of these ingredients already have a combination of salt, sugar, and spices, the dish doesn't require anything else if you want to keep it easy. That's all it takes to make a quick appetizer for your next dinner party.
Top tips for elevating little smokies with 2 household sauces
The first decision you need to make is if you want to use barbecue or chili sauce for your little smokies. If you want a tangy, smoky flavor, then barbecue sauce might be the best bet. There are so many varieties of barbecue sauce, that you can pick one up that matches the flavors of the rest of your meal. For a little more spice and less sweetness, opt for chili sauce instead.
Regardless, it should take a cup of grape jelly and around a cup-and-a-half of barbecue or chili sauce for every two to three pounds of little smokies. You'll heat the two sauces together until they become one, stir in the sausages so they're evenly coated, then cook them on high for two to three hours. Keep in mind the longer you cook, the more the sauce should reduce and thicken. For those who don't have a Crockpot, cook them on the stovetop over medium heat for about 30 minutes.
Why stop there? Reach into your spice cabinet and use garlic powder, onion powder, or chili flakes for heat to add more flavor to the meatballs. Instead of chili sauce, use sweet chili sauce for an Asian flare. Or step up the heat with some gochujang in combination with the other sauces. You can also use up that chopped garlic or fresh herbs in the fridge on your '70s-style meatballs — and have your dinner guests thank us later.