Meet The Italian Cheese Guinness Called The World's Most Dangerous

Cheese is a global institution that comes in many forms — creamy cheeses, nutty cheeses, soft cheeses, hard cheeses, some with herbs, some with mold, some that are white, some that are gold. One thing that cheeses aren't often called is dangerous, but that's exactly what casu marzu is; in fact, it holds the Guinness World Record for the most dangerous cheese. The most obvious candidate for adding a danger factor into cheese would be mold, but casu marzu isn't quite that. Sardinian for "rotting cheese", casu marzu is filled with live maggots.

A single wheel of casu marzu can host thousands of live maggots, and that's by design. Cheese skipper flies are invited to lay eggs inside the cracks of an aged pecorino, with the hatched larvae then digesting the milk proteins and breaking the cheese down into something soft and creamy. This extremely expensive contraband delicacy earns its reputation for danger in a few ways. The maggots produce cadaverine and putrescine, toxic compounds that can cause severe allergic reactions, and if the maggots aren't digested properly, vomiting, diarrhea, and even internal bleeding can be added to the menu.

There's also the act of eating the maggots themselves: it's recommended to close your eyes when taking a bite, not just to avoid the rotting mess you're about to put into your mouth, but to prevent maggots jumping into your eyes. We'll take Guinness' word on how dangerous this all is.