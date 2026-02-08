Not Kale Or Spinach, This Is The Most Nutrient-Dense Vegetable You Can Buy

So, what's the truth about superfoods? The term is thrown around a lot, especially in wellness circles, but the definition is often murky. In the most basic sense, a superfood refers to any food with an unusually high content of health-promoting nutrients. Superfoods, for instance, often contain large amounts of fatty acids or antioxidants. Blueberries, avocado, and kale are oft-cited superfoods, but a lesser-known vegetable actually reigns supreme.

According to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, when it comes to ranking salad greens, watercress earned the top spot for nutrient density. The study looked at fruits and vegetables that delivered at least 10% of the recommended daily value of specific nutrients for every 100 calories. Researchers focused on nutrients associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases, including folate, zinc, calcium, protein, fiber, and several vitamins. Based on these benchmarks, researchers assigned foods a score of 0 to 100, with watercress landing a perfect score.

A cruciferous vegetable that often shows up in soups and salads, watercress sports some seriously impressive health benefits. First, it's packed with disease-fighting compounds like antioxidants, magnesium, calcium, and vitamins A, C, and K. Foods high in antioxidants may lower your risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Watercress also contains nutrients that may help reduce the risk of ailments like osteoporosis and high blood pressure while improving immune function.