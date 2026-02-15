The Popular Breakfast Item That Couldn't Work Out A Deal On Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kodiak Cakes is a food company that made protein-infused products before it became hyper trendy. You've probably seen their whole-grain frozen waffles at Costco, or protein pancake mixes on grocery store shelves. When the company's two founders, Cameron Smith and Joel Clark, stepped onto the "Shark Tank" stage in 2014, they generated a lot of interest — but not enough to seal a deal.

While "Kodiak Cakes received two offers on Shark Tank," Smith and Clark found them to be low. Their original ask was $500,000 for 10% of the company, and the Sharks wanted more equity. So they walked away. However, as you might have noticed when visiting big-name retailers and grocers, it was not the end of the road for the duo. As with many food companies that appeared on "Shark Tank" but did not get a deal, the TV appearance boosted brand awareness. As of 2020 (the most recent numbers we could confirm) Kodiak Cakes generated $200 million in annual sales.

Today, the brand offers an impressive lineup of breakfast foods, still using a base of 100% whole grains with an infusion of whey protein. Aside from the classic pancake mixes, the company's product lines have expanded to include flavored oatmeal cups, breakfast bars, and frozen items like waffles, French toast sticks, mini flapjacks, and pancake breakfast sandwiches. This level of success demonstrated that whole grain doesn't necessarily translate to boring: Kodiak Cakes has still found a way to make its nutrition-focused products more exciting, with flavors like birthday cake pancake mix and s'mores oatmeal cups.