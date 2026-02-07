The Dessert Gordon Ramsay Called The Most Unappetizing He's Ever Seen
Gordon Ramsay is well known for hosting television shows about chefs and restaurants, but once upon a time, he also critiqued hotels on "Hotel Hell," a reality series that aired from 2012 to 2016. With his signature potty mouth and searing criticism, Ramsay visited struggling hotels to help them rebrand and reface to achieve success. It was on this show that he experienced a sweet he described as, "I've never seen anything so f*****g unappetizing as a dessert in all my life," via YouTube. The sweet calamity happened at The Keating Hotel in San Diego.
After trying the restaurant's dry chicken and flavorless pasta, Ramsay reluctantly takes a bite of a dessert pizza called the chocolate pig, topped with dark and white chocolate (which isn't technically chocolate at all), plus strawberries and bacon. When his server presents the dish to him, Ramsay observes, "It's like we've had a crisis with the toilet paper department and someone's wiped their a** with my dough." It apparently tasted as awful as it looked, as Ramsay ended up spitting the pizza out of his mouth. While several desserts are made better with bacon, it's obvious that dessert pizza should not be one of them.
Gordon Ramsy's dessert pizza relies on lemon
It's not that Gordon Ramsay is against the concept of dessert pizza, just as long as it looks appealing and tastes good. In fact, he has his own recipe for a sweet, pizza-style pie. On a show titled "Gordon, Gino and Fred: The Ultimate Roadtrip," Ramsay spontaneously puts together a lemon pizza. He tops fresh pizza dough with lemon curd that he mixes with segments of Amalfi lemons, plus some lemon zest and juice. He then sprinkles powdered sugar around the edge of the pizza crust before placing the pie in a wood-fired pizza oven.
Just before serving, he dollops crème fraîche (it's not the same as sour cream) all over the blistered pizza, along with some torn fresh basil. The resulting pizza is undoubtedly sweet, tangy, cool, and fresh, unlike the unfortunate chocolate pig pizza Ramsay experienced in San Diego. As for the lemon pizza, Ramsay notes that he was inspired by a childhood favorite: lemon curd on toast. His lemon pizza looks simple and lovely as is, but could also be elevated by adding some seasonal blueberries, raspberries, or strawberries.