The Dessert Gordon Ramsay Called The Most Unappetizing He's Ever Seen

Gordon Ramsay is well known for hosting television shows about chefs and restaurants, but once upon a time, he also critiqued hotels on "Hotel Hell," a reality series that aired from 2012 to 2016. With his signature potty mouth and searing criticism, Ramsay visited struggling hotels to help them rebrand and reface to achieve success. It was on this show that he experienced a sweet he described as, "I've never seen anything so f*****g unappetizing as a dessert in all my life," via YouTube. The sweet calamity happened at The Keating Hotel in San Diego.

After trying the restaurant's dry chicken and flavorless pasta, Ramsay reluctantly takes a bite of a dessert pizza called the chocolate pig, topped with dark and white chocolate (which isn't technically chocolate at all), plus strawberries and bacon. When his server presents the dish to him, Ramsay observes, "It's like we've had a crisis with the toilet paper department and someone's wiped their a** with my dough." It apparently tasted as awful as it looked, as Ramsay ended up spitting the pizza out of his mouth. While several desserts are made better with bacon, it's obvious that dessert pizza should not be one of them.