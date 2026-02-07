Brooklyn's Legendary 24/7 Diner With Nearly 100 Years Of History

Everybody loves a good diner — though no state does diners quite like New York. From legendary showtunes eatery, Ellen's Stardust Diner, to Lincoln Square's classic Old John's Luncheonette, New York packs both history and heart into each and every diner booth. Yet one of the most storied and beloved New York diners crops up not in Manhattan but in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood. Located directly on Metropolitan Avenue, Kellogg's Diner has been serving New Yorkers for nearly 100 years – around the clock.

It all started for Kellogg's in 1928, when the diner first opened its doors to Brooklyn customers. Unfortunately, after undergoing financial struggles and facing bankruptcy in 2023, the diner briefly shuttered, only to re-emerge in 2024 with a renovated design and upgraded menu.

Now, Kellogg's is going strong, serving up a fusion of old school diner favorites and Tex Mex-inspired dishes — yes — morning, noon, and night. As for what exactly has contributed to the diner's recent success, you can thank the restaurant's new and sleek pink interior and delightful menu, which may very well keep Kellogg's in Williamsburg for another century to come.