Brooklyn's Legendary 24/7 Diner With Nearly 100 Years Of History
Everybody loves a good diner — though no state does diners quite like New York. From legendary showtunes eatery, Ellen's Stardust Diner, to Lincoln Square's classic Old John's Luncheonette, New York packs both history and heart into each and every diner booth. Yet one of the most storied and beloved New York diners crops up not in Manhattan but in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood. Located directly on Metropolitan Avenue, Kellogg's Diner has been serving New Yorkers for nearly 100 years – around the clock.
It all started for Kellogg's in 1928, when the diner first opened its doors to Brooklyn customers. Unfortunately, after undergoing financial struggles and facing bankruptcy in 2023, the diner briefly shuttered, only to re-emerge in 2024 with a renovated design and upgraded menu.
Now, Kellogg's is going strong, serving up a fusion of old school diner favorites and Tex Mex-inspired dishes — yes — morning, noon, and night. As for what exactly has contributed to the diner's recent success, you can thank the restaurant's new and sleek pink interior and delightful menu, which may very well keep Kellogg's in Williamsburg for another century to come.
Kellogg's Diner has been a 24/7 Williamsburg, Brooklyn, mainstay for nearly a century
This isn't your average diner. Not only was Kellogg's featured in an episode of HBO's Girls – an accolade even New Jersey diners, often regarded as the country's best, can't claim — but it also nurtures an entirely unique atmosphere. The diner's interior is perfect for slow mornings spent sipping coffee and late nights with shared pancakes for the table at one of their pink booths.
For proof, consider the menu, which deviates from those of more typical diners. Although Kellogg's has a longstanding history, its food options are everything but outdated. At any time of the day or night, you can order a mouthwatering breakfast spread in the form of guajillo braised short rib hash, various omelettes, ricotta or pumpkin spice pancakes, and chilaquiles verdes, among other options.
The later-in-the-day food groups similarly maintain this variety, melding Tex Mex, southern, and diner favorites for a uniquely perfect fusion. You'll find an elevated version of American diner meatloaf, which the diner upgrades with poblano peppers and a chipotle glaze. Kellogg's also serves sandwiches, soups, sides, and appetizers, maintaining the requisite variety of any good diner. With this distinctive menu and interior, Kellogg's diner may be among the best diners in New York state — or, at the very least, the best in the borough.