This Vintage Midwest Burger Chain Still Feels Like A 1930s Drive-In

There's something magical about the vintage fast food era, when family-owned locations were the norm, and your burger was guaranteed to be made fresh. It's no surprise that certain fast food trends from the 1950s are making a comeback, particularly carhop service, and if you find yourself craving a burger in Ohio, look no further than the classic car-side experience of Swensons.

Swensons was founded in 1934 by Wesley T. "Pop" Swenson, after a year of slinging burgers out of his station wagon. Over nine decades of operation, Swensons expanded into multiple locations across Ohio and kept its identity as a small mom-and-pop (literally) burger stand with the drive-in experience. Still to this day, you can drive up to a Swensons, order the famous Galley Boy double cheeseburger, and munch it down without ever having to leave the driver's seat. Wash it down with a root beer float for that extra Americana experience.