This Vintage Midwest Burger Chain Still Feels Like A 1930s Drive-In
There's something magical about the vintage fast food era, when family-owned locations were the norm, and your burger was guaranteed to be made fresh. It's no surprise that certain fast food trends from the 1950s are making a comeback, particularly carhop service, and if you find yourself craving a burger in Ohio, look no further than the classic car-side experience of Swensons.
Swensons was founded in 1934 by Wesley T. "Pop" Swenson, after a year of slinging burgers out of his station wagon. Over nine decades of operation, Swensons expanded into multiple locations across Ohio and kept its identity as a small mom-and-pop (literally) burger stand with the drive-in experience. Still to this day, you can drive up to a Swensons, order the famous Galley Boy double cheeseburger, and munch it down without ever having to leave the driver's seat. Wash it down with a root beer float for that extra Americana experience.
Swensons stakes its claim as Ohio's best burger
Swensons' carhop service and little window-attaching trays aren't just fun gimmicks (even though they are fun, and a little gimmicky). The Swensons' experience is backed up by serving the best burger in the state of Ohio, according to Reader's Digest. We tend to agree, naming Swensons the best drive-in restaurant in the Buckeye State and one of the best regional fast food chains in the entire country.
Outside of the iconic Galley Boy, which comes with two special sauces and an olive garnish, the menu at Swensons includes crispy chicken sandwiches, Coney Island-style hot dogs, milkshakes, and even fried cheesecakes. There's also a food truck, going full circle on the stand's station wagon origins. Whether you're chasing a vintage drive-in style experience or simply craving a beautiful burger, pull on up to Swensons and dine like it's the 20th century again.