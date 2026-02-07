Tired Of Syrup? Drizzle This On Your Pancakes Instead
A stack of pancakes, whether homemade or served at your go-to breakfast spot, is typically finished with butter and plenty of syrup drizzled on top. While it's long been a traditional choice, and for good reason, you might want an alternative to syrup if you're bored or just don't have any in the fridge for this morning's stack. Whatever the reason behind your appetite for change, a drizzle of honey on top of pancakes is always a rich, flavorful option.
Honey is just as easy to drizzle on pancakes as maple syrup, and it will offer a similar consistency too. A drizzle of honey will still offer a sweet touch to your pancakes, but it may not have as strong of a flavor as maple syrup, which could be what you desire if you're looking to mix things up a bit. One thing to consider about honey over maple syrup, though, is that it typically contains more calories and sugar, although it does have slightly less fat. On the plus side, honey also has plenty of health benefits like antioxidants.
Other syrup alternatives and pancake recipes to test this syrup swap out yourself
While honey is an easy alternative to try on your next stack of pancakes, there are tons of other great options too. Agave has a more neutral flavor if you don't crave the richness of maple syrup. It's also a natural sweetener with a lower glycemic index, but it still contains sugars to keep it sweet. Or, give up the squeezable condiments altogether in favor of a simple berry compote, made up of blueberries, strawberries, and whatever other berries you have in the fridge.
Peanut butter, Greek yogurt, and chocolate chips are other alternatives if you want to skip the syrup on your pancakes too. If you need a pancake recipe to try honey or another syrup alternative, Mashed has you covered. Stick to the basics with our old-fashioned pancakes recipe that's ready in less than 20 minutes. Our three-ingredient pancakes are also a good idea if you don't want to deal with a bunch of components to get breakfast on the table. Or, kick it up a notch with our banana pancakes recipe that has walnuts as a topping to nicely complement the honey.