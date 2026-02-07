Tired Of Syrup? Drizzle This On Your Pancakes Instead

A stack of pancakes, whether homemade or served at your go-to breakfast spot, is typically finished with butter and plenty of syrup drizzled on top. While it's long been a traditional choice, and for good reason, you might want an alternative to syrup if you're bored or just don't have any in the fridge for this morning's stack. Whatever the reason behind your appetite for change, a drizzle of honey on top of pancakes is always a rich, flavorful option.

Honey is just as easy to drizzle on pancakes as maple syrup, and it will offer a similar consistency too. A drizzle of honey will still offer a sweet touch to your pancakes, but it may not have as strong of a flavor as maple syrup, which could be what you desire if you're looking to mix things up a bit. One thing to consider about honey over maple syrup, though, is that it typically contains more calories and sugar, although it does have slightly less fat. On the plus side, honey also has plenty of health benefits like antioxidants.