Is Bigger Actually Better When It Comes To Rotisserie Chickens?

When it comes to rotisserie chickens, store-made ones often do taste better than homemade roast chickens because they're generally pre-seasoned. If you know how to choose a good one, it'll have a crispy, perfectly browned skin that's hard to get in an oven at home. It might also be tempting to assume that the biggest bird on the shelf will be the best value.

But hold on: Bigger isn't necessarily better when it comes to rotisserie chickens. Unusually large ones typically aren't as good as the standard-sized offerings. The biggest options can be unevenly cooked or lacking in flavor.

For context, most rotisserie chickens are around 2 pounds. Costco's famously large birds typically tip the scale at about 3 pounds. That's much smaller than the roasters you might find raw in the meat department, which are above 5 pounds (and even they'll lose weight while cooking as water evaporates). But one Reddit user posted about buying a nearly 6-pound, cooked rotisserie chicken from Costco. That's not the only time something like this has happened, either. A different rotisserie bird from Costco went viral with a weight over 6 pounds. When you consider how the poultry is prepared, it becomes easy to see why a large size disparity creates issues.