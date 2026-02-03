13 Years Ago Food Network Dropped Paula Deen: Here's What She's Been Doing Quietly Since

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Paula Deen's tryst with fame has been quite the rollercoaster ride. The former Food Network fixture catapulted into public view after her Southern-style restaurant started garnering attention. Cookbooks, television appearances, and her own cooking shows followed. Then, in 2013, just over 10 years after the debut of her Daytime Emmy-winning "Paula's Home Cooking," it all came crashing down. A former employee sued Deen for discrimination and racism, and the Food Network host subsequently admitted, in a related deposition, to using a racial slur. Food Network refused to renew her contract, and what followed was essentially a purging of Deen from the limelight. She has since quietly grown her culinary empire: opening new restaurants, launching cookbooks, branching out into new food-related businesses, and more. Her own digital network was born, as well as product lines ranging from jewelry to dog food that bear her name.

Per some estimates, Deen lost about $12 million worth of annual revenue when news of her use of a racist slur became public knowledge. At the time of Food Network severing ties with her, the chef and television personality had three shows. Deen's subsequent departure from the public eye, marked by her posting video apologies to her friends, family, and viewers, was short-lived. It soon became clear that she still had a dedicated following as support for her continued to pour in from loyal fans. In the 13 years since her public downfall, Deen, who turned 79 in January 2026, continues to command a significant viewership for her signature Southern cooking and behind-the-scenes excerpts from her life.