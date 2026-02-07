Forget Ground Beef: Throw This Tender Meat In Your Chili Instead

A bowl of hot chili, eaten straight out of the slow cooker or pot, topped with some sour cream or crushed saltines, is the sort of meal that warms the heart, whether it's cold outside or you're in the mood for a hit of soothing nostalgia. No matter how many times you make it, there are, quite possibly, some mistakes ruining your homemade chili. If you're looking for a way to change up your standard chili approach, try something that has a little extra, and maybe unexpected, flavor with beer chili. For even more incredible flavor you just can't get with "regular" chili, skip the ground beef altogether and try a new meat base: brisket.

Chili cooked with brisket is often associated with Texas. It's even called Texas chili, or sometimes chili con carne (chili with meat) or simply "a bowl of red." Using brisket to make your chili imbues it with more beefy flavor, and you have some amazingly tender chunks or strips of brisket that can be much more satisfying for a beef lover than simple ground-and-browned chuck. Even better, you can pretty much substitute browned cubes of brisket for ground beef in your regular recipe.