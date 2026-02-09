This Dirty South Biscuit Stole The Show On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Naturally, the foundation of this dish is a biscuit, which is important to get right if you're running a Southern brunch restaurant. Cast Iron Kitchen makes buttermilk biscuits and uses more shortening than what is standard for a tender texture.

In the "Triple D" episode, Josh Petty demonstrates how the kitchen makes its own country sausage from scratch and incorporates the meat into the house-made gravy. The rest of the dish consists of fried chicken, bacon, Muenster and pepper jack cheese, and a runny egg — but Guy Fieri hates eggs, so his version doesn't have one. These ingredients all get piled on top of a biscuit, then doused in gravy, and served alongside potatoes.

The dirty South biscuit leaves Fieri stunned, and he doesn't know whether to eat it with his hands or with a fork and knife. After taking a few bites, the prominent chef and TV host declares, "That's the kind of dish you fall asleep in." Maybe this wasn't one of Guy Fieri's best one-liners on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives", but we think he meant that he liked it.