The Sweet Kentucky Pie With An Unfortunate Name

Not all desserts have namesakes that make them seem as delicious as they taste. Down in Kentucky, there's a popular pie that has quite the unfortunate name that doesn't make it sound appetizing at all. It's called Kentucky sawdust pie, but we promise there are no remnants of a construction zone anywhere in the ingredients list.

Kentucky sawdust pie has reportedly been around since the late 1970s, and was developed by Patti Tullar who owned and operated a hotel and ice cream shop with her husband in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. It was first spotted on the menu in 1977. Rumor has it that its unappealing namesake has to do with its appearance, and not actually what it tastes like (thankfully). Turns out, Tullar's kids thought the pie resembled what one might imagine baked sawdust to look like, and thus its moniker came to be.

The place of its origin is still around today, called Patti's 1880's Settlement, and you can still order a slice of the pie for $9.99 according to the eatery's menu. These days, you might also come across sawdust pie at bakeries and households around Kentucky and the surrounding areas in the south.