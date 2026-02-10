The Sweet Kentucky Pie With An Unfortunate Name
Not all desserts have namesakes that make them seem as delicious as they taste. Down in Kentucky, there's a popular pie that has quite the unfortunate name that doesn't make it sound appetizing at all. It's called Kentucky sawdust pie, but we promise there are no remnants of a construction zone anywhere in the ingredients list.
Kentucky sawdust pie has reportedly been around since the late 1970s, and was developed by Patti Tullar who owned and operated a hotel and ice cream shop with her husband in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. It was first spotted on the menu in 1977. Rumor has it that its unappealing namesake has to do with its appearance, and not actually what it tastes like (thankfully). Turns out, Tullar's kids thought the pie resembled what one might imagine baked sawdust to look like, and thus its moniker came to be.
The place of its origin is still around today, called Patti's 1880's Settlement, and you can still order a slice of the pie for $9.99 according to the eatery's menu. These days, you might also come across sawdust pie at bakeries and households around Kentucky and the surrounding areas in the south.
What exactly is Kentucky sawdust pie?
You're probably wondering what makes up this baked dish known as Kentucky sawdust pie, so let's get into it. Its base is a flaky pie crust that you'd expect from any other versions of such baked goods. The filling is made up of crumbled graham crackers (which gives it that sawdust-like texture), toasted pecans, coconut flakes, and the usual ingredients like sugar, eggs, salt, and vanilla extract. Variations of the cake might swap the pecans for walnuts or add bananas on top. Otherwise, finish off the pie with whipped cream and you're ready to serve the dessert. It's a gooey pie with a flavor that's reminiscent of a coconut macaroon as well as pecan and chess pies. Some find that the taste is similar to the icing on a German chocolate cake, so it's worth trying at least once despite its name.
If you want to bake Kentucky sawdust pie at home, it's a fairly easy recipe to follow. But if you find yourself in Kentucky, grab a slice of Patti's in Grand Rivers. It might soon become one of the best desserts you may never even have heard of before. If booze is more of your thing, Barrel Station makes Patti's Sawdust Pie Moonshine for less than $30 — it's a bottle that's inspired by the dessert.