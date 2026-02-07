Does Subway Use Name-Brand Mayo?

Subway is synonymous with fast-food sandwiches, and the chain has around 20,000 locations, each with its own team of sandwich artists. It's had some significant ups and downs, but it's undeniable that the green-and-yellow sign is among the most recognizable fast food logos. With a chain this popular, it's natural to wonder about the specific ingredients. Where does Subway get the mayo for its signature subs?

Subway sandwiches aren't made with name-brand mayo. That makes sense — it's not like the manager of a Subway is running to the grocery store to get a jar of mayonnaise every time they need it. Instead, the mayo comes in bulk packs, big sacks of mayo labeled only for Subway, according to a user on Reddit.

That means if you love the taste of Subway mayo, you can't easily run out to the grocery store and buy yourself a jar. You might have to just load up on your favorite sandwiches at one of their locations, such as Subway's tuna sub sandwich, which uses the mayo. Or, you can just opt for another popular mayonnaise brand from the grocery store. But there's more to the Subway mayo story.