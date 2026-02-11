What People Get Wrong About Airplane Food

Airplane food isn't usually known as fine cuisine. It just doesn't taste good sometimes, though it can be jazzed up with a little citrus. There's enough bland, mushy airplane food out there that it's easy to assume the meals are made long in advance and then frozen until the flight. But actually, that's not how it's usually done.

Cooked airplane food isn't made more than 24 hours before the flight, said Kimberly Plaskett, LSG Group's Director of Marketing and Communications for the Americas. (The company makes meals that are served on airplanes.) "Our cooked meals are freshly prepared either the day of or less than a day before each flight and then blast-chilled to an almost frozen state," she said in an interview with sister publication Chowhound. The blast-chilling keeps the food fresh and safe while in transit.

There's a lot the average airline passenger doesn't think about when it comes to feeding a plane full of hungry travelers. Plaskett said it involves a lot of moving parts all coming together. "We work with flight tracking software so we know when we need to pull the meals for final flight prep," she explained.