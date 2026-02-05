Review: Keurig Releases All-New K-Cup Line With Plenty Of Strong Options

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

According to data collected by the National Coffee Association in early 2025, two-thirds of American adults drink coffee every day. Given that roughly 78% of the country's population is over 18, that means that over 170 million people consume coffee each day in the U.S. If that sounds like a lot of caffeine, consider that the average coffee drinker doesn't stop at a single cup, instead opting for an average of three per day. Now that's a lot of Joe.

The most popular coffee shops, including franchises like Starbucks and Dunkin', satisfy a lot of coffee-lovers' cravings, and even that questionable brew in the break room may get a nod now and then. But plenty of people still like to make their own cup at home, which is where Keurig shines. The history of Keurig goes back more than 30 years, when the single-serving coffee company started in offices before moving into the at-home market. Today, you can purchase popular K-Cups — the pods for Keurig machines — in a wide variety of flavors from nearly every brand you can think of. Now, for the first time, Keurig is not only crafting the brewers, but the coffee itself.

The Keurig Coffee Collective is the brand's first foray into precious ground beans, and to celebrate, Keurig sent me four of the new varieties to sample. In a market saturated with options, does Keurig's coffee stand up to the rest, or should the brand stick to crafting the hardware? Read on to find out.