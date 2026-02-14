Forget Soy Sauce. Try This Less Salty Substitute Instead

Soy sauce is a pantry staple found in nearly every kitchen nowadays. But before you pour it into your next marinade or stir-fry, you should know that there's a less salty substitute that's uncannily similar: tamari.

First, here's what you need to know about soy sauce. It's made from water, soybeans, salt, and a grain (it's usually wheat, but it can be made with rice instead). The beans and grains are cooked down into a paste, then fermented with Aspergillus oryzae or sojae (a mold called koji). United with a salty brine and left to ferment further, the culture can turn into soy sauce in a matter of days or months, depending on how it's produced.

Tamari, on the other hand, is made from soybeans, water, salt, and koji, but no grain, making it gluten-free. (Some manufacturers do use a small dose of wheat, so read the label before you buy.) It's similar in color to soy sauce and boasts a savory, umami-rich flavor that's less salty. Still, both sauces are high in sodium and fairly matched nutritionally.

While it's a great one-for-one substitute for soy sauce, there are also key differences between the two. Tamari is more time-consuming to produce, so it's typically more expensive than soy sauce. Due to its longer fermentation process, it's darker in color and slightly thicker in consistency. This also gives the soy and salt more time to meld and mellow, resulting in a smoother flavor that's less intensely salty.