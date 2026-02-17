The Overlooked Kitchen Utensil For Perfectly Browned Ground Meat Every Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You sear all sorts of ground meat in your trusty cast-iron skillet. But there's another tool you can use besides cookware to get the results you want: a balloon whisk. Simply mash and break up the meat in the pan as it cooks, as you normally would with a wooden spoon or spatula. The stiff wires of the whisk will swiftly cut through fatty and stringy proteins alike, busting up clumps into fine, evenly sized crumbles.

Chef and recipe developer Caroline Anderson used the trick in a TikTok video showing her moussaka recipe to prove its merit. "In the past, I've largely depended on breaking up the raw beef before adding it to the pan and then attempting to break it up further using a flat wooden spoon," Anderson told Food Network. "But, this never got the super minced ragú-like texture that I was looking for ... It can be really challenging to break it up and using the whisk method works like a charm."

Home cooks say the hack is valid. "You will get a finer and more consistent texture as a result, which will allow more seasoning to adhere and increase flavor. No more chunks and lumps," one Redditor claims. "It perfectly mashes up the ground beef ... it doesn't leave those nasty little stringy things," one TikTok user agrees.