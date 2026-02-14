The Spicy Japanese Ingredient That Takes Pot Roast To The Next Level

Ever take a bite of a classic comfort food supper only to notice there's a little something extra there? Small but powerful tweaks to traditional recipes can elevate the flavors we know and love while adding some zest. So, pot roast fans take note: The next time you're preparing a hearty pot roast for dinner, toss in a little Japanese curry mix.

You can buy various types of curries from around the world at most grocery stores, with Vermont curry a favorite of the Japanese variety. It comes at different spice levels, so pick your poison when choosing between mild, medium, and hot. Curry mix adds a bit of heat to your meat while incorporating some sweet apple and honey undertones. Plus, you don't have to switch up too much about your go-to pot roast recipe while incorporating curry mix.

Start by browning your beef as you normally would. Then, soften one diced onion in a bit of olive oil or butter and stir in three cloves of minced garlic until aromatic. Pour in four cups of beef stock and mix in an entire package of curry mix, stirring until fully incorporated. Add your meat to the pot, bring to a simmer, and cover for two hours. Flip the roast, add in your choice of veggies, and cook for an additional 90 minutes. If desired, you can also toss in some grated ginger and soy sauce for extra Asian flair.