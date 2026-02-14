The Spicy Japanese Ingredient That Takes Pot Roast To The Next Level
Ever take a bite of a classic comfort food supper only to notice there's a little something extra there? Small but powerful tweaks to traditional recipes can elevate the flavors we know and love while adding some zest. So, pot roast fans take note: The next time you're preparing a hearty pot roast for dinner, toss in a little Japanese curry mix.
You can buy various types of curries from around the world at most grocery stores, with Vermont curry a favorite of the Japanese variety. It comes at different spice levels, so pick your poison when choosing between mild, medium, and hot. Curry mix adds a bit of heat to your meat while incorporating some sweet apple and honey undertones. Plus, you don't have to switch up too much about your go-to pot roast recipe while incorporating curry mix.
Start by browning your beef as you normally would. Then, soften one diced onion in a bit of olive oil or butter and stir in three cloves of minced garlic until aromatic. Pour in four cups of beef stock and mix in an entire package of curry mix, stirring until fully incorporated. Add your meat to the pot, bring to a simmer, and cover for two hours. Flip the roast, add in your choice of veggies, and cook for an additional 90 minutes. If desired, you can also toss in some grated ginger and soy sauce for extra Asian flair.
Serve this pot roast with some curry-friendly sides
A delicious curry-flavored pot roast is only one component of your dinner. There are tons of sides that pair well with curry that would also make an excellent companion for this particular brand of pot roast. Rice, curry's number one companion, is the most obvious choice. You can serve your pot roast and veggies over a bed of rice to soak up all those extra juices.
However, if rice sounds a little heavy on top of pot roast, fear not. Some extra greens on the side can boost the nutritional value of this dish. Shredded cabbage goes great with all things curry, so some marinated cabbage in lieu of a traditional salad is an excellent choice for curry pot roast.
Of course, classic pot roast sides go just as well, if not better, with the curry-flavored variety. Everyone loves pot roast and mashed potatoes, right? This classic side dish tastes surprisingly well paired with flavors of Japanese curry. Rather than serving your pot roast solo or over a bed of rice, serve it over a heaping pile of warm, buttery mashed potatoes.