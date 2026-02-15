Anthony Bourdain Said This City's Hot Dogs Are Better Than NYC's, 'Hands Down'

Anthony Bourdain made no secret of his love for "meat in tube form. He especially liked local "mutant forms of hot dogs" — a quintessential Bourdain description of the classic street food. Throughout his travels, the chef turned author and food explorer tried quite a few versions across the world, from late-night hot dogs in Iceland to Vancouver's Japanese-fusion Japadogs. However, the hot dog city that topped his list was the one that likes its hot dogs "dragged through the garden." In no uncertain terms, Anthony Bourdain admitted on an episode of Travel Channel's "No Reservations" that "Chicago has, hands down, a better hot dog than New York City." As anyone aware of his reverence for NYC's dirty water dogs and love for Papaya King knows, the late chef crowning another city's dog as the greatest is kind of a big deal.

To be fair, the hot dog that got Bourdain to finally pick a winner was Chicago's Hot Doug's, an icon in its own right. Sadly, it closed in 2014 but not before fans queued for up to 8 hours to get one last taste of what many called the best hot dog on the planet. However, even without Hot Doug's eclectic menu that featured unusual garnishes like escargot, foie gras, and Guinness stout mustard, all served with a heaping side of duck fat fries, the Chicago hot dog, with all its complexities, sets the bar very high on the street food scale.