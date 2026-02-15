The Hidden Chaos Chefs Face On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

When a restaurant appears on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," viewers only see a 5 to 10-minute edited segment showcasing the establishment's best dishes. Guy Fieri cooks a dish or two alongside the chef, tastes the results, offers enthusiastic commentary, and scene. It might appear that DDD runs without much friction — aside from a few cringe moments – and that Fieri casually drops in during business hours and films for an hour. In reality, appearing on Fieri's Food Network show is a months-long process, and he is known to make last-minute changes and sample nearly the entire menu.

Even after taking months for the show to select which restaurants to feature on the show, not all is set in stone. Even if restaurants have spoken with the production team and have an idea of which dishes they will prepare, Fieri can switch this up.

One of the untold truths of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is that restaurants must agree in advance to prepare any dish Fieri requests when he arrives. The restaurant owner of Casper and Runyon's Nook in St. Paul told Twin Cities Business, "I think we cooked every item on the menu three times with Guy. He wanted to try everything on the menu, just about. Then they decided what to feature."