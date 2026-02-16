Jon Bon Jovi Combines 2 Italian Classics In This Beloved Family Dish

Of all the creative takes on lasagna out there, one of the best has to come from an unexpected source: rocker Jon Bon Jovi. More specifically, it comes from his father, John Bongiovi Sr., who shared one of his best family recipes on a 2014 episode of "The Chew." The elder Bongiovi joined his son and Mario Batali on set to promote the family's line of premade pasta sauces and cook their Italian-Italian fusion dish, eggplant lasagna.

The dish is as simple as it is genius, and so good that you'd steal the sun from the sky for it. Instead of using sheets of pasta to layer the lasagna, the Bongiovi family uses slices of eggplant Parmesan. This not only adds an extra layer of flavor from the eggplant, but also brings in some nice textural contrast via its fried breading. On top of that, the specific recipe the family uses is vegetarian, so folks on meat-free diets can enjoy it, too.

The eggplant Parmesan-lasagna hybird deserves to be counted among some seriously delicious, but mostly unheard-of Italian recipes, and it comes from someone who knows a thing or two about Italian food. Bongiovi Sr., after all, has Sicilian roots; the family's Bongiovi-brand pasta sauce actually takes inspiration from his grandmother's recipes from over 135 years ago. While the eggplant lasagna probably isn't a traditional Sicilian dish in the strictest sense, you can at least be sure that every bit of it would be nonna-approved.