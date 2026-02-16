Try This High-Smoke-Point Oil Instead Of Olive Oil Next Time You Sear A Steak

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As you might know, different types of oil have various smoke points, which lends the ingredient to specific cooking techniques. When you want to sear a steak at home, you'll certainly need an oil with a high smoke point to pull it off the right way. You might typically opt for avocado or canola oil to get the job done, but we're here to tell you why sunflower oil might be an even better option.

Sunflower oil has a smoke point around 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than other similar options like canola and peanut oils. The oil also has a neutral flavor profile so it won't take away from the taste of your seared steak or other ingredients in the pan, like aromatics such as garlic, thyme, or rosemary. You'll want regular sunflower oil for the searing method, but you can also find cold-pressed versions of the oil if you want to make a salad vinaigrette. Beyond the cooking benefits of sunflower oil, it's packed with the antioxidant vitamin E and important fatty acids, so there's the health aspect of it all too.