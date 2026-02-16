Try This High-Smoke-Point Oil Instead Of Olive Oil Next Time You Sear A Steak
As you might know, different types of oil have various smoke points, which lends the ingredient to specific cooking techniques. When you want to sear a steak at home, you'll certainly need an oil with a high smoke point to pull it off the right way. You might typically opt for avocado or canola oil to get the job done, but we're here to tell you why sunflower oil might be an even better option.
Sunflower oil has a smoke point around 450 degrees Fahrenheit, which is higher than other similar options like canola and peanut oils. The oil also has a neutral flavor profile so it won't take away from the taste of your seared steak or other ingredients in the pan, like aromatics such as garlic, thyme, or rosemary. You'll want regular sunflower oil for the searing method, but you can also find cold-pressed versions of the oil if you want to make a salad vinaigrette. Beyond the cooking benefits of sunflower oil, it's packed with the antioxidant vitamin E and important fatty acids, so there's the health aspect of it all too.
Tips and recipes to cook an expertly-seared steak with sunflower oil
When you find your bottle of sunflower oil, like this 16.9-ounce La Tourangelle bottle on Amazon for just under $6, you might want a few tips to sear a steak with it. Pour enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan, but there's no reason to overdo it since you aren't deep frying here. Then set your burner to high heat and let the oil get really hot. When the sunflower oil is sizzling hot, drop your seasoned steak into the pan. Now, how long you want to sear the steak depends on your preferred doneness, but aim for two to three minutes per side for medium rare. Despite the cooking and health benefits of sunflower oil, it's not a bad idea to drop in a little butter toward the end of the cooking time to add more flavor.
Try our seared flat iron steak recipe with sunflower oil to get a delicious meal on the table relatively quickly. Or follow Gordon Ramsey's steak recipe that also uses the searing method. And if you can't get your hands on sunflower oil, or don't want to use it for some reason, other options with high smoke points that will also get a nice sear on a steak include avocado, safflower, and even peanut oils.