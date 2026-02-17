Why Are Johnny Cakes Called That, Anyway?

Johnny cakes are found in various parts of the U.S. and the Caribbean. Although they have been around for centuries, the history behind the pan-fried cornmeal flatbread is a bit muddled. This is especially true depending on where they are made. Johnny cakes have been known by many names, including hoe cakes, journey cakes, and the simpler corn cakes. Given their somewhat ambiguous history, questions often come up concerning how this popular food got its name.

Etymologists have traced the earliest reference to johnny cakes to 1739. There are a few generally accepted possibilities of how these rounds of fried cornmeal became known as johnny cakes. One of the most common claims is that the name johnny cakes is the English settlers' phonetic mispronunciation of "journey cakes," premade cakes made from corn or grain mixed with water, which were packed in saddlebags and cooked while traveling. Some lexicographers have suggested that journey cake was a name given by enslaved people in the deep South.

Another theory proposes that "johnny cake" could be a corruption of "jonakin," which itself comes from "jannock," a word of obscure origin used in medieval Northern England to describe unleavened bread. Similarly, other historians theorize that johnny cakes' name comes from New England settlers mispronouncing Native American words, like the Pawtuxet Natives' "Shawnee cakes" and "janiken," another Native American word for corn cake. Concerning how the johnny cake became known as a hoe cake, this comes from the archaic term, bread hoe, the tool used to cook the cakes on.