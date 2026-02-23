Don't Fall Into This Trap When Ordering Wine At A Restaurant

For those who feel totally lost when ordering wine at a restaurant, it can be easy to fall into a few common traps. Restaurants are notorious for giving wine a significant markup — as much as 200% to 300% of the retail price. A heads up for the wine newbies: When you're scanning the wine menu and are trying to impress the table with your selection, the most expensive wine doesn't always mean it's worth the price.

In a Business Insider article, sommelier Brianne Cohen advised diners against defaulting to the most famous wine regions, noting that Bordeaux and Napa Valley often carry premium pricing. Those of us who aren't tapped into the wine world have still probably heard of these famous wine regions. It's a safe bet, as you know you're probably going to be getting a good wine, and likely one that the whole table will enjoy.

Restaurants play into this knowledge, and therefore mark up bottles and glasses from the best-known wine regions. They know that most people won't mind spending a few extra bucks to ensure they pick the right bottle. Ordering a Bordeaux is not a mistake, but it often means paying more than the wine's quality alone might justify. Restaurants can risk marking up the price because they know customers will still buy it.