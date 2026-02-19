For Softer Scrambled Eggs Add This To Your Pan

It's often thought of as the most basic of dishes, but making scrambled eggs is like any other type of cooking: It's a science. Gordon Ramsay fans may recall his meticulous method of cooking scrambled eggs, lifting the pan on and off the stove, and seasoning only at the last minute. Your cooking technique is just one way to ensure your scrambled eggs come out fluffy. Ingredients also make an impact. To start your morning with pillowy eggs, use this scrambled egg hack: add a bit of cornstarch.

There are varying methods for adding cornstarch to your scrambled eggs. For two eggs, you can add 1 teaspoon of cornstarch. Then, whisk the cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of milk. If you'd prefer less dairy, add just enough cold water to mix your starch into a thin, slurry-like paste. With either method, combine the cornstarch mixture with the eggs and whisk or beat until you get a uniform texture. After that, scramble the eggs as you normally would, and enjoy.

Many advocates of this method also love to cook their eggs in ample amounts of butter, or even add small chunks of cold butter to the eggs prior to cooking. While this can certainly make your eggs fluffier and tastier, rest assured that, even if you prefer to cook with oil rather than butter, cornstarch creates a truly excellent scrambled egg.