The Aldi Cookie That's Softer And Better Than The Name Brand

A haven for wallet-watching grocery shoppers, Aldi is a great place to stock up on the essentials. It also offers affordable alternatives to a ton of prepackaged snacks by way of its own private labels. While store brands sometimes get a bad rap for failing to live up to the quality of national brand items, a slew of Aldi's private label products are actually just as good as or better than the originals.

Head to the cookie aisle and you'll find one of the store's most beloved dupes: Benton's Fig Bars. The Aldi version of Nabisco's Fig Newtons are made with nearly all of the same ingredients, including real figs, but are raved over by reviewers for their softer mouthfeel, flavorful filling, and moister cookie crust.

"Aldi knock-off Fig Newtons are superior to real Fig Newtons. This is a fact," one Redditor wrote in a thread on r/Aldi. "They taste better – the texture is maybe a little more dense in the cakey part." In a Facebook group dedicated to discussing Aldi finds, another fan described Benton's fruity bars as "moist and delicious with plenty of filling." In fact, the user liked them even more than the name brand treats. They also tend to be cheaper than the OGs. While Aldi prices vary by store, online listings suggest Benton's Fig Bars cost about $2.75 for a 14-ounce package. By comparison a 10-ounce pack of Nabisco Fig Newtons might set you back by $4 or more, depending on the retailer.