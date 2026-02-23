Why Bad Weather Could Provide The Perfect Time To Dine Out
The best times to eat at a restaurant is a hotly-debated topic, and the obvious answer may not be the correct one. A bright, sunny day that invites you to leave the house seems like the ideal time to head out and grab lunch or dinner. However, sometimes a rainy, snowy, or cold day may actually be ideal as long as conditions are not dangerously bad. When restaurants see an increase in cancellations, it's easier to snag a table, and service may even be better.
There's a clear correlation between bad weather and reduced restaurant profits. According to a 2025 Chef'Store Industry Report (PDF), poor weather conditions result in a 2.6% decrease in restaurant revenue. Restaurant workers also report last-minute cancellations when the weather gets rough. So, dining during subpar conditions may be a decent restaurant hack, as you've got a better chance at getting a table. If there's a normally crowded restaurant on your radar, take advantage of the next rainy day and hit it up.
In addition to more available space, there are anecdotal reports online of better service and greater appreciation from staff. One Reddit user claimed that waiters are much chattier on rainy days, improving morale. A restaurant worker chimed in to say they wished more people would stop by when the weather's not great, as they make better tips.
Make sure dining out in bad weather is a good experience for everyone
There may be some downsides to eating out in bad weather, at least for the staff, who sometimes find patrons harder to please. According to one Ohio State research study, diners were nearly three times as likely to give a restaurant a poor rating if the weather was bad. Even online, posts singing the praises of eating out when it's rough outside are not without their detractors. Some servers express annoyance when people come in when it's bad outside. As one server put it, "They were the reason I had to drive in the snow/rain/ice/whatever to be there."
That being said, there is obviously a universal truth here. Speaking to Bon Appétit, Philadelphia chef Marc Vetri claimed working on a snowy day was among the best nights of his career due to the sense of camaraderie. Conditions became so harsh that it was hard for diners to get home, so Vetri ended up personally driving many patrons himself, which fostered deep bonds: "Most of the folks who were there that night turned into regulars. It was one of those magical nights."
So, if you do go out in bad weather, try to foster that same fun spirit for the staff. As some guests may be crankier, server tensions could be high. Avoid habits restaurant servers hate, like poor tipping, and show a little extra gratitude in your demeanor. This way, bad weather can turn into a fun, memorable experience for everyone.