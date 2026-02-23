Why Bad Weather Could Provide The Perfect Time To Dine Out

The best times to eat at a restaurant is a hotly-debated topic, and the obvious answer may not be the correct one. A bright, sunny day that invites you to leave the house seems like the ideal time to head out and grab lunch or dinner. However, sometimes a rainy, snowy, or cold day may actually be ideal as long as conditions are not dangerously bad. When restaurants see an increase in cancellations, it's easier to snag a table, and service may even be better.

There's a clear correlation between bad weather and reduced restaurant profits. According to a 2025 Chef'Store Industry Report (PDF), poor weather conditions result in a 2.6% decrease in restaurant revenue. Restaurant workers also report last-minute cancellations when the weather gets rough. So, dining during subpar conditions may be a decent restaurant hack, as you've got a better chance at getting a table. If there's a normally crowded restaurant on your radar, take advantage of the next rainy day and hit it up.

In addition to more available space, there are anecdotal reports online of better service and greater appreciation from staff. One Reddit user claimed that waiters are much chattier on rainy days, improving morale. A restaurant worker chimed in to say they wished more people would stop by when the weather's not great, as they make better tips.