How Dairy Queen Ice Cream Gets Its Famous Curl

When many people think of Dairy Queen, their minds probably go to some of the company's signature items like Blizzards, Dilly Bars (which you can make at home), and that incredible soft serve. As for the latter, fans will agree that this soft serve isn't like others; it's creamy and sweet but somehow light and airy at the same time. And, of course, it's identifiable by a charming little curly cue that sits on top of every cone you get at the legendary ice cream shop. The tiny curl was actually trademarked in 1998, a full 50 years after Dairy Queen first started topping cones with its signature flourish. Basically, this means that no other business is allowed to mimic the patented detail.

This isn't just a pretty feature that's made for Dairy Queen commercials and photos. Your DQ soft serve, whether served straight up or dipped in chocolate, should always be topped with the curl, no matter which location you're visiting. In fact, employees must undergo specific training to get the curl precisely right.

First, the hollow center of the cake cone is filled with soft serve, then two orbs are created by pushing the cone up so the ice cream billows out, and finally, with a highly-practiced wrist flick, the curl is created. Typically, it doesn't last long. The little loop right on top of the ice cream is often gobbled up first by customers who order it. But the signature curl isn't just for cones. You'll also see it on Dairy Queen's sundaes, floats, banana splits, and anywhere the soft serve is on display.