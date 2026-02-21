How Dairy Queen Ice Cream Gets Its Famous Curl
When many people think of Dairy Queen, their minds probably go to some of the company's signature items like Blizzards, Dilly Bars (which you can make at home), and that incredible soft serve. As for the latter, fans will agree that this soft serve isn't like others; it's creamy and sweet but somehow light and airy at the same time. And, of course, it's identifiable by a charming little curly cue that sits on top of every cone you get at the legendary ice cream shop. The tiny curl was actually trademarked in 1998, a full 50 years after Dairy Queen first started topping cones with its signature flourish. Basically, this means that no other business is allowed to mimic the patented detail.
This isn't just a pretty feature that's made for Dairy Queen commercials and photos. Your DQ soft serve, whether served straight up or dipped in chocolate, should always be topped with the curl, no matter which location you're visiting. In fact, employees must undergo specific training to get the curl precisely right.
First, the hollow center of the cake cone is filled with soft serve, then two orbs are created by pushing the cone up so the ice cream billows out, and finally, with a highly-practiced wrist flick, the curl is created. Typically, it doesn't last long. The little loop right on top of the ice cream is often gobbled up first by customers who order it. But the signature curl isn't just for cones. You'll also see it on Dairy Queen's sundaes, floats, banana splits, and anywhere the soft serve is on display.
Dairy Queen's soft serve isn't technically real ice cream
While many refer to Dairy Queen's famous soft serve as "ice cream," the yummy, curl-topped confection, technically, isn't ice cream at all. This is one secret DQ doesn't want you to know. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, ice cream must be made with at least 10% milkfat. Dairy Queen's soft serve contains just 5% milkfat, which means it's defined as an ice milk or low-fat ice cream.
But for many, the point is moot. The soft serve tastes so good, regardless of what you want to call it. Somehow, it's not too sweet and has the most amazing texture. Plus, it's the base for the chain's famous Blizzard treats. This perfection was well researched by Dairy Queen experts who discovered that the soft serve tastes best at 23 degrees Fahrenheit. That temp makes for the ideal curl as well.
Dairy Queen locations all serve vanilla soft serve, but only certain stores serve chocolate or chocolate-vanilla twist flavors. This goes to show that when you have great vanilla soft serve, there's not a huge need for much else.