Why A Bloody Mary Tastes Better On An Airplane
After stumbling through airport security, locating your gate, and waiting in line to board, a cocktail just hits different once you're up in the air. A classic Bloody Mary is a go-to for many. While you may assume it tastes better because it feels well-earned, there are potential scientific reasons why in-flight Bloody Marys are so appealing. According to a 2015 study by the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Human Perception and Performance, our enjoyment of certain foods can be heavily impacted by factors like noise, with tomato juice tasting different on a loud airplane.
Tomatoes are high in glutamate, a major contributor to the wonderful taste of umami, which researchers found may be better appreciated on flights. In the study, a total of 48 participants ranked tomato juices across flavor categories while being exposed to a progressively noisier environment. The more distracting the sound, the harder it was to detect sweetness, while tomato juice's umami qualities were enhanced. So, when you're dealing with the buzz of an airplane engine, screaming babies, and idle chit-chat, a Bloody Mary may taste a lot better than a classic mimosa.
Other aspects of an airplane's environment can also increase the desire for a Bloody Mary. Airplanes are notoriously dry, which dulls our ability to perceive sweetness and saltiness. So, patrons may naturally reach for richer, more savory foods and drinks, making a Biscoff cookie sound less tempting than a cheese plate for your in-flight snack.
Bloody Marys have other benefits while flying
In addition to tasting better on flights, Bloody Marys could make you feel better too, at least temporarily. Turns out the non-alcoholic Bloody Mary ingredients have some upsides for flight passengers. Being trapped inside a dry airplane for hours can leave you reaching for the water bottle again and again, but tomato juice, being highly acidic, encourages salivation, providing some relief. Bloody Marys are also relatively low in sugar, which can also help reduce your risk of dehydration during a long flight.
These go-to brunch cocktails also contain ample electrolytes, antioxidants, and vitamins, one reason they're thought of as a good hangover cocktail. Such elements have benefits that can leave you feeling slightly better physically, but it's also important to keep in mind another, less wholesome Bloody Mary ingredient: vodka. Suffice to say, the booze does little for your health and very well may counteract any short-term gains like increased hydration. If you want to maximize the benefits of a Bloody Mary's nutrition, you can always opt for a virgin variety.