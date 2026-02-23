Why A Bloody Mary Tastes Better On An Airplane

After stumbling through airport security, locating your gate, and waiting in line to board, a cocktail just hits different once you're up in the air. A classic Bloody Mary is a go-to for many. While you may assume it tastes better because it feels well-earned, there are potential scientific reasons why in-flight Bloody Marys are so appealing. According to a 2015 study by the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Human Perception and Performance, our enjoyment of certain foods can be heavily impacted by factors like noise, with tomato juice tasting different on a loud airplane.

Tomatoes are high in glutamate, a major contributor to the wonderful taste of umami, which researchers found may be better appreciated on flights. In the study, a total of 48 participants ranked tomato juices across flavor categories while being exposed to a progressively noisier environment. The more distracting the sound, the harder it was to detect sweetness, while tomato juice's umami qualities were enhanced. So, when you're dealing with the buzz of an airplane engine, screaming babies, and idle chit-chat, a Bloody Mary may taste a lot better than a classic mimosa.

Other aspects of an airplane's environment can also increase the desire for a Bloody Mary. Airplanes are notoriously dry, which dulls our ability to perceive sweetness and saltiness. So, patrons may naturally reach for richer, more savory foods and drinks, making a Biscoff cookie sound less tempting than a cheese plate for your in-flight snack.