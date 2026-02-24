The 3 US States Where Fanta Is The Most Popular Soda

Anyone tasked with guessing the most popular soda in the United States might say Coca-Cola — and they'd be correct. According to a 2025 study by Power Brands, Coke is the top pick in 14 states, followed by Dr Pepper in nine and Sprite in six. Then there's Fanta. The fizzy, orange-flavored beverage is the soda of choice in California, Hawaii, and Oregon.

Fanta is a highly recognizable brand name in the U.S., but it's less commonly consumed than other sodas. Still, Fanta is more adored than you may realize. After a decades-long hiatus, Coca-Cola brought its fruity soda back in 2001 with surprising success. As of 2025, Fanta was the fourth-largest carbonated soft drink brand on earth by volume. So why are its American fans so seemingly concentrated?

California and Hawaii, in particular, were sites for targeted promotion over the years. Sales efforts focused on these states have included experiential attractions, limited-edition collaborations with local businesses, and regional test markets. All three states have diverse populations (each with high or growing numbers of Asian and Latino immigrants, two groups that historically enjoy Fanta), not to mention a penchant for craft food and drink. While the reason behind Fanta's popularity in these states isn't cut-and-dry, it demonstrates that the colorful soda's reputation precedes it, even in the shadow of bigger brands.