Grandson Of Reese's Inventor Slams Hershey, Calls Recent Holiday Chocolates 'Not Edible'

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups have been receiving backlash recently. Customers who've eaten them for years swear their taste has noticeably degraded, and a 2024 analysis by LendingTree found that at least three Reese's products went up in price and down in size — also known as shrinkflation. Regular fans aren't he only ones unhappy with the candy brand. The grandson of the man behind Reese's origin story has publicly called out parent company Hershey's for allegedly ruining the taste of the classic chocolate treat.

Brad Reese, whose grandfather, H.B. Reese, invented Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in 1928, shared an open letter to Todd Scott, The Hershey Company's manager of corporate brand and editorial, on Linkedin. In the letter, he accuses the company of replacing the ingredients Reese's cups are known for with lesser substitutes, consequently jeopardizing the confidence Reese's customers have in the brand.

"My grandfather ... built Reese's on a simple, enduring architecture: Milk chocolate + peanut butter ... A real, tangible product identity that consumers have trusted for a century," he wrote. "Reese's identity is being rewritten, not by storytellers, but by formulation decisions that replace milk chocolate with compound coatings and peanut butter with peanut‑butter‑style crèmes across multiple Reese's products." In an interview with Associated Press, Reese said he recently wasted a bag of Reese's Mini Hearts made with "chocolate candy and peanut butter crème." "It was not edible," he claimed.