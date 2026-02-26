The Food Cillian Murphy Misses The Most After Going Vegan (It's Not Meat)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're vegan or vegetarian, you've probably grown tired of people asking where you get your protein from or if you miss bacon. Like many who avoid eating meat, Cillian Murphy, the star of the movie "Oppenheimer" and the series "Peaky Blinders," follows a vegan diet, but he doesn't feel like meat is something he wants to eat again. The one non-vegan food he admits he misses is cheese.

In 2023, Murphy spoke with Marc Maron on the WTF podcast and shared about his diet. Before avoiding all animal products as part of a vegan diet, Murphy had been a vegetarian for 15 years. He originally cut out meat due to fears over mad cow disease, and transitioned to a strictly plant-based diet for health and ethical reasons. Still, he told Maron, "I miss cheese terribly."

According to People, Murphy ate a lot of cheese after he finished filming "Oppenheimer." His co-star in the movie, Emily Blunt, who played his wife, explained to the magazine why this was his snack (meal?) of choice: "Because he needed to decompress. Cheese is a great decompression." Naturally, you're probably wondering specifically which cheese Murphy went for. He mentioned to People that cheddar and parmesan were his go-tos.